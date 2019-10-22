'Wild Winter Lights' Coming To The Cleveland Zoo This Christmas Season!

Experience the vibrant colors of more than one million lights and unique twists on holiday traditions at Wild Winter Lights at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo!

Wild Winter Lights will feature more than a dozen diverse and interactive zones including Snow Safari, Glacier Glade and Santa’s North Pole Lodge.

Each area features unique twists on holiday festivities – from a 16-foot-tall teddy bear and giant sugar cookies to the awe of the A-Roar-A Borealis, Cleveland Metroparks Zoo’s version of the Northern Lights.

Visitors will get a chance to participate in interactive games like snowball toss, enjoy a light show on Waterfowl Lake, take photos with Santa, and more!

Other highlights include:

A million glowing lights

S'more Safari campfire

Unlimited showings of The Polar Express in the zoo's 4-D theater

Cookie decorating

Live music

Free carousel rides

Wild Winter Lights takes place on weekends beginning Friday, November 22nd until Sunday, January 5th, from 5:30 pm to 9:30 pm. The event will also be offered every Thursday starting December 5th!

Tickets cost $15.50 in advance for for Zoo members or $18.50 for non-members. Advance ticket sales end at 2 p.m. the day of the event. Get your tickets here.

Same-day tickets can be purchased at the box office for $20.50,