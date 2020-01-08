Cleveland Museum of Art Reveals Snowman Sculpture

The Cleveland Museum of Art has added a brand new “Snowman” exhibit, constructed by Swiss artists Peter Fishchli and David Weiss. Its now on display in the Ames Family Atrium.

The copper sculpture is frost-coasted and filled with water. The box that encases the snowman has a micro-climate so that over time the condensed warter collects, forms and freezes, turning into the snowman's frosty exterior.

“Snowman” is a temporary exhibit and will stay through Sunday, September 6th!

