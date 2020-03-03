Cleveland Is 2020’s 9th Best City for St. Patrick’s Day Celebrations

With St. Patrick’s Day around the corner and at least $6.16 billion expected to be spent for the holiday this year, WalletHub released its report on 2020's Best Cities for St. Patrick's Day Celebrations, and Cleveland, Ohio ranked in the top ten! Our little midwest jewel in Northeast Ohio ranked 9th among the best cities in the country to celebrate.

You can find more information on their super cool St. Patrick’s Day infographic!

To determine the best cities for celebrating Irish-American heritage, WalletHub compared 200 of the largest U.S. cities across 17 key metrics, ranging from Irish pubs and restaurants per capita to lowest price for a three-star hotel on St. Patrick’s Day to weather forecast.

Here's how Cleveland stacked up.

Celebrating St. Patrick’s Day in Cleveland (1=Best, 100=Avg.):

70th – % of Irish Population

– % of Irish Population 10th – Irish Pubs & Restaurants per Capita

– Irish Pubs & Restaurants per Capita 27th – Access to Bars

– Access to Bars 29th – St. Patrick’s Day Parties & Festivals per Capita

– St. Patrick’s Day Parties & Festivals per Capita 34th – Avg. Price of St. Patrick’s Day Party Ticket

– Avg. Price of St. Patrick’s Day Party Ticket 16th – Avg. Beer Price

– Avg. Beer Price 13th – Weather Forecast for St. Patrick’s Day

– Weather Forecast for St. Patrick’s Day 34th – Lowest Price for Three-Star Hotel on St. Patrick’s Day

Check out the full report here.



St. Patrick’s Day Facts