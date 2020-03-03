Cleveland Is 2020’s 9th Best City for St. Patrick’s Day Celebrations
We know how to be Irish for one day a year!
With St. Patrick’s Day around the corner and at least $6.16 billion expected to be spent for the holiday this year, WalletHub released its report on 2020's Best Cities for St. Patrick's Day Celebrations, and Cleveland, Ohio ranked in the top ten! Our little midwest jewel in Northeast Ohio ranked 9th among the best cities in the country to celebrate.
You can find more information on their super cool St. Patrick’s Day infographic!
To determine the best cities for celebrating Irish-American heritage, WalletHub compared 200 of the largest U.S. cities across 17 key metrics, ranging from Irish pubs and restaurants per capita to lowest price for a three-star hotel on St. Patrick’s Day to weather forecast.
Here's how Cleveland stacked up.
Celebrating St. Patrick’s Day in Cleveland (1=Best, 100=Avg.):
- 70th – % of Irish Population
- 10th – Irish Pubs & Restaurants per Capita
- 27th – Access to Bars
- 29th – St. Patrick’s Day Parties & Festivals per Capita
- 34th – Avg. Price of St. Patrick’s Day Party Ticket
- 16th – Avg. Beer Price
- 13th – Weather Forecast for St. Patrick’s Day
- 34th – Lowest Price for Three-Star Hotel on St. Patrick’s Day
Check out the full report here.
St. Patrick’s Day Facts
- 174%: Increase in beer sales on St. Patrick’s Day compared to the rest of the year (153% more spirits are sold compared with the average day).
- $1.6 Million: Market value of a leprechaun’s pot of gold.
- $6.16 Billion: Amount spent collectively on St. Patrick’s Day 2020 ($43 per person celebrating).
- 32.1 Million: Number of Americans who claim Irish ancestry, second only to German and 7 times Ireland's population.