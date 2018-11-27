Cleveland Foundation Ice Rink At Public Square Is Now Open

The Cleveland Foundation Skating Rink is open daily through February 28th.

The skating rink offers a "cool" attraction to downtown Cleveland's premier outdoor venue, Public Square.

Tickets can be purchased on-site at an admission and skate rental kiosk located just outside of the rink near the Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Monument. Ice skate sizes from children’s 9 to adult size 13 will be available to rent.

General admission is just $10 per skater, which includes skate rental. If you bring your own ice skates tickets are $7.

Additionally, a friends and family 10-pack will be available for sale on-site.The friends and family 10-packs are just $75 and a savings of $25 off the regular price.

Normal Hours of Operation:

Monday - Friday: 3pm – 10pm

Saturday: 11am – 10pm

Sunday: 10am – 8pm

Would you like to host an event or party in the Cleveland Foundation Skating Rink? CLICK HERE to contact the Public Square Programming and Operations team to find out how.