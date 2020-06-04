Cleveland Public Square Offering Self-Guided Garden Tours

Cleveland Public Square is now offering a self-guided garden tour!

This new, interactive trail for all to enjoy at their leisure is located right in Public Square, and all you need is your smart phone,

On the self-guided tour, you can visit each garden and learn on our website about the creation and details of each one!

Don’t forget to plan your tour, pack a picnic, bring a blanket and a book, and enjoy the gardens and green space.

When touring the gardens don’t forget to post pictures on your social media with the hashtag: #inthesquare

Parks and public spaces are a great place to visit and safely follow physical distance guidelines.