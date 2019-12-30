Local Restaurants with New Year's Eve Deals
We know you don't want to cook. Let us help!
December 30, 2019
Its time to start thinking about New Year’s Eve! Before the clock strikes midnight on January 1st, and you celebrate the ball drop, be sure to grab a good meal. Many restaurants are open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, offering special menus, champagne toasts and even live music. Party time!
Thanks to Sara Skirboll from RetailMeNot for putting together this list of restaurants that are open over the next few days with some great deals!
- Applebee’s: Ring in the new year at your favorite neighborhood bar and grill! Most Applebee’s locations will be open from 11 a.m. to midnight on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.
- Bahama Breeze: The New Year’s Eve party lasts from 9 p.m. to close and will feature $2.20 Legendary Island Cocktails, including the Painkiller, Zombie and Killer Bee. Note: Offers and hours may vary by location.
- Baskin-Robbins: Get $1.70 scoops on December 31 and January 1. Baskin-Robbins holds this promotion on the 31st of every month that has 31 days, and extends it on New Year’s Day. Participation might vary by location.
- Bar Louie: Certain locations are hosting New Year’s 1920’s-themed Eve Masquerade parties. Depending on the location, party favors and a champagne toast might be provided with admission. Reserve your spot here and see if your local restaurant is participating. Bar Louie will also be open on New Year’s Day.
- Boston Market: The popular chain restaurant will be open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, but again, confirm with your nearest Boston Market because hours might vary by location.
- Buca di Beppo: Enjoy a New Year celebration with family size dishes of Italian food for your group. Buca di Beppo will be open for lunch and dinner, and you can make reservations here.
- Buffalo Wild Wings: Wing it. Buffalo Wild Wings will be open on New Year’s Day, offering saucy game day specials.
- Cheesecake Factory: A majority of locations will be open New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Some Cheesecake Factory locations will stay open until midnight on New Year’s Eve for a champagne toast.
- Chick-fil-A: Most Chick-fil-A restaurants will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on New Year’s Day.
- Chipotle: Most Chipotle restaurant locations will be open New Year’s Eve and closed on New Year’s Day this year. Call your local restaurant just to be sure.
- Dave & Buster’s: Various locations are hosting New Year’s Eve events. Check your nearest Dave & Buster’s location for details because some events take place during the day instead of at night. If you’re in NYC, check out this Dave & Buster’s New Year’s Eve party!
- Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar: Most Fleming’s locations will be open and serving a holiday menu on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Hours vary by location.
- Macaroni Grill: Make reservations in advance if you can. Macaroni Grill is offering a special prix fixe menu on New Year’s Eve. Expect toasts all night long!
- The Melting Pot: New Year’s Eve specials vary by location. But most Melting Pot locations open at 3 p.m. to midnight on New Year’s Eve, and from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on New Year’s Day.
- Morton’s The Steakhouse: Morton’s is celebrating on both New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day with its standard menu. Reservations are required.
- Papa John’s: Get 25% off menu-priced items through December 31. Plus, Papa John’s will be offering catering deals starting at $42.50.
- Ruth’s Chris Steak House: Dine at Ruth’s Chris Steak House on either New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Make a reservation, and feast on special celebration menu items, including Garlic Herb Crusted Filet and Live Maine Lobster. You’ll also get two glasses of Veuve Clicquot brut “yellow label.”
- Starbucks: New Year’s Eve is the last day to buy a 16-ounce Starbucks tumbler ($40) that gets you a free grande coffee or tea (no specialty teas or coffee eligible) every day in January. (Excludes Starbucks Reserve coffees.)
- Subway: You can still get your favorite foot-long sub! Most locations will be open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Contact your local Subway for operating hours.
- Wendy’s: Most Wendy’s locations will be open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. And they’re offering some deals. You can get 2 for $5 meals, a $5 bacon doublestack biggie bag and many 4 for $4 deals.