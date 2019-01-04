Cleveland Comes In 5th In Apartment Guide's Top 10 Best Cities For Nightlife in America

Cleveland has made Apartment Guide's Top 10 list for 'Best Cities For Nightlife in America'!

Apartment Guide had some high praise for Cleveland, saying; "Expect plenty of live music in the home of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, plus breweries and legendary late-night bites like pierogies and Polish Boys. Cleveland is also home to Brewnuts, where the donuts are made with craft beer. Enough said."

The top ten list compared the number of people to the number of music spots, bars, breweries and clubs. That's why New York City, Los Angeles, and bigger cities like Miami, Chicago, Dallas, and Denver did not make the list.

In fact, three Ohio cities made the list! Along with Cleveland coming in at number five on the list, Dayton came in at number three, and Cincninati and number two. Speaking from personal experience, Cincinnati is pretty similar to the Cleveland nightlife experience, but that's just me.



Here's a look at the complete top ten.

10. Orlando, Florida

9. Fort Lauderdale, Florida

8. Portland, Oregon

7. New Orleans, Louisiana

6. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

5. Cleveland, Ohio

4. Green Bay, Wisconsin

3. Dayton, Ohio

2. Cincinnati, Ohio

1. Saint Louis, Missouri