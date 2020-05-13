Wade Oval Wednesdays 2020 Concert Season Suspended

University Circle Inc. (UCI) today announced the suspension of the 2020 WOW! Wade Oval Wednesdays concert season due to ongoing concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision was reached after careful consideration and consultation with state and local elected officials and health care providers.

“This is not a decision we reached lightly,” said Chris Ronayne, president of UCI. “We know what this concert series means to the community. Our top priority is the safety and wellbeing of our concertgoers, vendors, and staff, who are like family. We’re taking the best possible care of this family with the decision UCI made today.”

UCI was facing impending deadlines to secure bands, vendors, supplies, and the proper permits for WOW! to move forward. Given the unpredictability of the virus and the uncertain future of mass gatherings, the decision to suspend the season was reached. “Large events like WOW! take months of planning and preparation,” said Ronayne. “Decisions needed to be made, and there are still too many unknowns. It was a very tough call.”

In lieu of in-person concerts, UCI is currently exploring options for alternative ways to connect throughout the summer. A University Circle-wide collaborative team is hard at work, and some of the members include representatives from The Cleveland Museum of Art, The Cleveland Orchestra, the Cleveland Museum of Natural History, and Center for Arts-Inspired Learning. Additional details will be provided in the coming weeks.

Ronayne added, “there are amazing things in the works, and we look forward to connecting Clevelanders with the resources of University Circle in a different way.”

For more information about University Circle Inc. visit www.universitycircle.org.