How To Survive The Coronavirus: A Step-By-Step Guide

With the Coronavirus spreading into the U.S., and now in Cuyahoga County, we have some quick tips, courtesy of Dr. Oz, that can help you stay healthy and keep you prepared for any further spread of the virus.

Here is everything that you should be taking action on, from sanitary precautions, to lifestyle changes.

Lifestyle:

Get Enough Sleep 7 hours per night or more

Exercise regularly Aim for 30 minutes every other day

Improve your air quality Viruses dislike humid air so us humidifier HEPA Filters decrease the number of virus particles in the air

Mediate May support immune system



Hygiene:

Handshakes are cancelled Handshaking transfers 10X more germs than fist-bumping Embrace the power of a good head nod

Eliminate Face Touching Coronavirus typically live for over a week on many surfaces Fingers transfer the virus to your eyes, nose, or mouth dozens of times per hour

Triple your hand washing time Only 5% of US wash our hands with soap and water for 20 seconds Use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol

Disinfect Surfaces Use disinfectant sprays instead of wipes, which can spread germs from one surface to another Let the surface remain wet for 3 minutes prior to drying



Preparation: Have a two-week supply of essential items

Household supplies Toilet paper, soap, detergent

Food Try for shelf-stable pantry goods and freezer-friendly items

Medication Prescription & O.T.C.



Immunity Supports