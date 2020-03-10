How To Survive The Coronavirus: A Step-By-Step Guide
Seriously, wash your hands!
March 10, 2020
With the Coronavirus spreading into the U.S., and now in Cuyahoga County, we have some quick tips, courtesy of Dr. Oz, that can help you stay healthy and keep you prepared for any further spread of the virus.
Here is everything that you should be taking action on, from sanitary precautions, to lifestyle changes.
Lifestyle:
- Get Enough Sleep
- 7 hours per night or more
- Exercise regularly
- Aim for 30 minutes every other day
- Improve your air quality
- Viruses dislike humid air so us humidifier
- HEPA Filters decrease the number of virus particles in the air
- Mediate
- May support immune system
Hygiene:
- Handshakes are cancelled
- Handshaking transfers 10X more germs than fist-bumping
- Embrace the power of a good head nod
- Eliminate Face Touching
- Coronavirus typically live for over a week on many surfaces
- Fingers transfer the virus to your eyes, nose, or mouth dozens of times per hour
- Triple your hand washing time
- Only 5% of US wash our hands with soap and water for 20 seconds
- Use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol
- Disinfect Surfaces
- Use disinfectant sprays instead of wipes, which can spread germs from one surface to another
- Let the surface remain wet for 3 minutes prior to drying
Preparation: Have a two-week supply of essential items
- Household supplies
- Toilet paper, soap, detergent
- Food
- Try for shelf-stable pantry goods and freezer-friendly items
- Medication
- Prescription & O.T.C.
Immunity Supports
- Start Now:
- Eating leafy greens and fruits high in vitamins like citruses, blackberries, and kiwi provide your body with essential vitamins and minerals
- Vitamin D3: 1200 IU Daily
- Get the flu shot: To avoid confusing seasonal flu with COVID-19
- If You’re Sick:
- Zinc: 80MG Daily
- Vitamin C: 250MG twice a day
- Beta-Glucan: 250MG Daily
- Elderberry: Syrup or Lozenges four times a day for 5 days