Q104 Presents The 'Could Have Been' Concert Series

We'll play back a playlist of songs from the artists you should have seen this summer

June 19, 2020
Ben Fontana
could have been
#StayConnected: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cancellations, Closings, News & More
We all know how the pandemic has distrupted the All Access Summer at Q104.

That’s why we’ve created the Q104 Could Have Been Concert Series.

When a concert should have happened, Q104 will make it happen.

For example, when Maroon 5 was supposed to be at Blossom on Thursday night, Kelly played back an hour of Maroon 5 hits in place of their concert.

We'll keep doing it all summer long with these shows, and we'll make some additions and subtractions along the way:

  • June 21: Halsey
  • July 15: Harry Styles
  • July 23: Alanis Morrisette
  • July 28: Backstreet Boys
  • July 31: OneRepublic
  • August 4: Nickelback
  • August 12: Goo Goo Dolls
  • August 14: Justin Bieber

Text your favorite artist hits for an upcoming concert to 578-0104, and we’ll play them on the 'Could Have Been' concert series right here on Q104!

