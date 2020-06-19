Q104 Presents The 'Could Have Been' Concert Series
We'll play back a playlist of songs from the artists you should have seen this summer
June 19, 2020
We all know how the pandemic has distrupted the All Access Summer at Q104.
That’s why we’ve created the Q104 Could Have Been Concert Series.
When a concert should have happened, Q104 will make it happen.
For example, when Maroon 5 was supposed to be at Blossom on Thursday night, Kelly played back an hour of Maroon 5 hits in place of their concert.
We'll keep doing it all summer long with these shows, and we'll make some additions and subtractions along the way:
- June 21: Halsey
- July 15: Harry Styles
- July 23: Alanis Morrisette
- July 28: Backstreet Boys
- July 31: OneRepublic
- August 4: Nickelback
- August 12: Goo Goo Dolls
- August 14: Justin Bieber
Text your favorite artist hits for an upcoming concert to 578-0104, and we’ll play them on the 'Could Have Been' concert series right here on Q104!