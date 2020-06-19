Q104 Presents The 'Could Have Been' Concert Series

We all know how the pandemic has distrupted the All Access Summer at Q104.

That’s why we’ve created the Q104 Could Have Been Concert Series.

When a concert should have happened, Q104 will make it happen.

For example, when Maroon 5 was supposed to be at Blossom on Thursday night, Kelly played back an hour of Maroon 5 hits in place of their concert.

We'll keep doing it all summer long with these shows, and we'll make some additions and subtractions along the way:

June 21: Halsey

July 15: Harry Styles

July 23: Alanis Morrisette

July 28: Backstreet Boys

July 31: OneRepublic

August 4: Nickelback

August 12: Goo Goo Dolls

August 14: Justin Bieber

Text your favorite artist hits for an upcoming concert to 578-0104, and we’ll play them on the 'Could Have Been' concert series right here on Q104!