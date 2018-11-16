'Creed II' Is Authentic, Gritty, And Nostalgic

Following Ryan Coogler's 2015 Creed, Cleveland's own Steven Caple, Jr. takes over to direct Creed II, and it packs a heavier punch than the original.

But more than just the fights, Creed II has the nostalgia you love about the entire Rocky series.

Following the Rocky III blueprint of three fights in one film, at some points the film felt predictable, but somehow kept you guessing at every plot turn, if that makes sense.

Caple, Jr. makes Creed II feel fresh in a way that Rocky III and IV made you root for the villain. Its an original take on boxing movie that we've seen before, and its brilliant.

Michael B. Jordan returns as Adonis Creed, now the heavyweight champion of the world. The incomparable Tessa Thompson stars opposite Jordan as Bianca, while the legendary Sylvester Stallone minimalizes his role as Rocky Balboa.

That is not to say at all that Stallone didn't have a large part in the film. His supporting role feels more personal and way more dimensional than the original Creed in Creed II. Caple, Jr. also added in a Q & A that Stallone contributed the majority of the script.

From the start, you can sense that there is going to be some major nostalgia when we see Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren) and his son, Viktor Drago (Florian Munteanu) training for underground boxing matches in Ukraine.

Barry Wetcher / Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures / Warner Bros. Pictures© 2018 Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures Inc. and Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.All Rights Reserved.

Let's just take a minute to appreciate to Munteanu, who is an absolute monster physically. The man is a specimen. His dialogue in the film was minimal, but his on-screen presence was not. His intimidating, yet subtly emotional performance told us all about his brute strength and relationship with his father in grunts and pouts.

Its the scenes in Russia with the Drago's which make Creed II feel as gritty as possible. Imagine your own family drama. Sitting at your dinner table with relatives who have expectations set at an unreachable bar. In the theater, you feel like you are there with Ivan and Viktor.

As the plot plays out in three unique fights, its the meat in the middle of the story that make Creed II better than the original. While the ideas of Bianca getting pregnant, Rocky leaving Adonis, and Creed breaking down mentally are all cliche and cheesy, its the acting of Jordan, Thompson, and Stallone that make each scene masterclass.

An argument could be made that the authenticity of the fights in Creed II are some of the best in any boxing movie made to date. Caple, Jr. puts you in the ring with Creed and Drago.

Barry Wetcher / Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures / Warner Bros. Pictures © 2018 Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures Inc. and Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

Real punches are thrown. You feel them. You hear them. Get comfy in your seat in the theater at the start of the film, because by the end you'll feel each *thump* and *crunch* in that square on-screen. Using some genius point-of-view filmmaking, Creed II is worth the time you invest with the three fights.

In addition, I loved the dimensions of the characters and the struggles they overcame through the course of the movie. It was unexpected, but totally worked.

A special shoutout to the all important training montages. Possibly my favorite scene of the movie comes with Creed training for his final fight in the desert with Rocky. You might start to sweat in the theater. Or cry. I'm not sure. The point is, it's a really cool scene.

Creed II overcomes some cheesy ideas to emerge as great film that goes beyond boxing to tap into an emotional well about the relationships we have with our family.

Creed II is in theaters this Thanksgiving.

Ben at the Box Office Rating: 4 out of 5 Buckets Of Popcorn