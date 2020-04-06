Westlake Came Together For A Community-Wide Sing-Along At Crocker Park

It was amazing to be a part of it!

April 6, 2020
Ben Fontana
Megan Zurkey at Crocker Park on April 3rd

courtesy Megan Zurkey

Westlake came together on Friday afternoon at Crocker Park to sing along with each other from balconies in a moment of solidarity during the spread of the novel coronavirus.

We here at Q104 were so excited to partner with Crocker Park to play Queen's 'We Will Rock You,' Neil Diamond's 'Sweet Caroline,' Bon Jovi's 'Livin' On A Prayer,' and the Ohio anthem 'Hang on Sloopy' to serve as the soundtrack to the event.

The community wide sing along, we saw, no doubt lifted everyone's spirits brought people together!

Just look at the happiness!

More photos of the event can be viewed here.

