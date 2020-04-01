Crocker Park To Hold Community Sing-Along Friday At Noon

This Friday at noon, we are asking Crocker Park’s community of Westlake to take a lunch break, open their windows and sing their hearts out!

We had so much success with the city of Lakewood on Tuesday, we figured we would continue to spread the positive vibes.

With local musicians Hayden Grove and Megan Zurkey kicking off the fun, we here at Q104 will be playing a special collection of songs to lead and inspire the community wide sing-along starting at noon on Friday!

Need to brush up on your lyrics? Here are the songs we will be playing!

We Will Rock You - Queen

Sweet Caroline - Neil Diamond

Hang On Sloopy - The McCoys

Don’t live in Crocker Park? No problem. Turn on Q104 at noon, open your windows and tag us and Crocker Park on social media while you sing-along.

Here are three ways to listen if you want to sing along with us.

If you have an Amazon Echo, Google Home, Sonos, etc., you have a radio at home! Tell your smart speaker to enable RADIO.COM. Then tell her to "Play Q104." It's that easy. You can use your smartphone and your computer by tuning into radio.com/q104/listen. Tune your radio to 104.1 FM (Q104)

Let’s all join together and spread some light and positivity to start the weekend!