Watch 'Jesus Is My Homeboy' Being Filmed In Downtown Cleveland

Wih Cleveland natives Anthony and Joe Russo bringing some energy to the Cleveland film industry by filming their new movie Cherry near University Heights, the rest of Hollywood is taking notice.

Visionary filmmaker Ryan Coogler (Black Panther) has apparently brought his Untitled Fred Hampton Project (possibly 'Jesus Was My Homeboy') to downtown Cleveland.

New Channel 5 reporter Kevin Barry captured this video outside of The Statler building on Wednesday night, which shows a scene being shot right here in Cleveland.

Coogler is said to be producing the movie, according to The Hollywood Reporter, with Daniel Kaluuya and Lakeith Stanfield starring in the movie about assassinated Black Panther activist Fred Hampton.

