Jimmy And Dee Haslam Pledge $1.5 Million To COVID-19 Relief Efforts In Ohio

Dee and Jimmy Haslam are pledging $1.5 million towards COVID-19 relief efforts in Cleveland and Columbus, Ohio.

The founders of the Haslam Sports Group, which owns and operates the Cleveland Browns and Columbus Crew, made the announcement Monday afternoon.

“We are humbled by the tremendous work of people around the world in their efforts to help those impacted by COVID-19 and we wanted to try to positively impact those affected in our own communities of Cleveland and Columbus,” Dee and Jimmy Haslam said. “We are grateful for the individuals who are putting others before themselves and for the sacrifices they are making.”

The donations are being made through the Haslam 3 Foundation.

$1 million is earmarked for the Greater Cleveland COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund and $500,000 will go to the Columbus Foundation's Emergency Response Fund.

The Greater Cleveland COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund is designed to complement the work of public health officials and expand local capacity to address all aspects of the outbreak as efficiently as possible. The fund will provide grant awards on a rolling basis to nonprofit organizations in Cuyahoga, Lake and Geauga counties.

The Columbus Foundation's Emergency Response Fund assists non-profit organizations that are responding to the spread of COVID-19 and experiencing financial challenges by doing so.

Last week Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield along with his wife, Emily, pledged to match $50,000 in donations to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank and defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi announced he’d pay for 100,000 meals for the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.