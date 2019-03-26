Ohio Opens 'I Voted' Sticker Design Contest

Do you "Ohio" voting? Or maybe you "Love" voting? Everyone in Ohio knows and loves the 'I Voted' stickers you wear on Election Day after you vote.

But you won't be seeing those stickers in 2019 and beyond.

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose has decided our great state needs a new ‘I Voted’ sticker and needs YOUR help! He's opening the re-design as a contest for kids and teens.

All Ohio students in grades 6 - 12 are eligible to submit a design.

The top designs will be selected by the Secretary of State’s office, and the winning design voted on by the public. You can be any age to vote!

Submit your design here at Sticker.Ohio.gov.

"Ohioans wear this sticker proudly -- whether they’ve voted by mail, during one of Ohio’s 28 days of early voting, or in person on Election Day," LaRose said in a press release. “We want students to have fun, be creative, and when the time comes to select a winner – we want them to vote!”

CONTEST TIMELINE:

March 25 - April 28: Submit your sticker idea

May 3: Announcement of the top five contestants

May 6 - May 10: Public voting on Ohio's next 'I Voted' sticker

May 13: The winning sticker will be announced