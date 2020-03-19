DiBella's Subs Offering Half Off For First Responders, Health Care Workers, And More

*The following is a message from DiBella's Subs*

Our goal at DiBella’s has always been to treat our team, guests and community as family. Our food brings comfort and right now, it fills an important need to provide a meal. The world is changing and we must adapt to those changes to help meet the current needs of our community.

Starting immediately, we are taking the following steps in all of our 44 restaurants to support our communities through March 29th. We will continue to update you as we move forward.

50% OFF ANY ORDER FOR 1st RESPONDERS/NURSES/DOCTORS/HEALTH CARE WORKERS/MILITARY/NEWS MEDIA

We support those who are putting themselves on the front-line in the fight against cornoavirus and are here to serve you.

How to order with 50% off discount

Anyone in these fields who shows proof of employment will receive fifty percent off retail and catering orders. Orders must be placed in person, by calling your local DiBella’s and speaking to the store manager, or by submitting a catering quote at www.dibellas.com/catering.

50% OF ALL OTHER CUSTOMER ORDERS WILL BE DONATED TO LOCAL FOOD BANKS

As a DiBella’s guest, you can make a difference with each order by helping to feed those in need in our communities. Fifty percent of all sales from other guests will be donated to local food banks to assist with the feeding our communities.

There are a few changes I wanted to alert you to in relation to our catering services.

Sub trays will have each piece wrapped individually in saran wrap to avoid as much cross-contamination as possible.

To avoid the spread of any germs, we are suspending setting up catering, but can still deliver your order. If you prefer delivery with no contact, that is also an option.

In addition to the above items, we have made many changes to our operations. You can read all about those changes at www.dibellas.com/coronavirus.

We appreciate everything that you are doing to keep our community safe. We stand with you and are ready to serve you a comforting meal.

Be safe and be well.