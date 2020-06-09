Dick Goddard Tests Positive for COVID-19

Legendary weatherman Dick Goddard has tested positive for COVID-19. Last month, his health took a turn for the worst, but then his health began to improve. Unfortunately though, he hasn't been able to return home and has been staying in a medical facility.

His daughter, who he lives in Florida with, confirmed the diagnosis on her social media.

So far there hasn't been any other update on his health.

We're all just hoping for the best and that he will be able overcome this.

