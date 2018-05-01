The Directors Of 'Avengers: Infinity War' Will Be In Cleveland This Saturday

The directors of 'Avengers: Infinity War' will be in Cleveland on Saturday!

The Cleveland Cinematheque is hosting a Marvel Studios Triple Feature featuring Anthony & Joe Russo in person on Saturday and they are calling it a "Russo-Rama.'

For $35, you'll get to see the three Marvel movies the Russo brothers directed, which are 'Captain America: The Winter Soldier,' 'Captain America: Civil War,' and lastly 'Avengers: Infinity War.'

Here's the details from the Cleveland Institute of Art website:

Former Clevelanders Anthony & Joe Russo have directed three of the most popular films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe series. Today we present all three during a special marathon screening. Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), largely shot in Cleveland, will show at 1:00 pm; after a short intermission, Captain America: Civil War (2016) will show at 3:30 pm; and after a one-hour dinner break, Avengers: Infinity War (2018) will show at 7:00 pm. At the conclusion of Infinity War, the Russo brothers will return to the venue that Anthony, in 2016, called “the most important movie theater in the world” for him and his brother during their pre-Hollywood days, taking the stage to answer audience questions about their work and career.

So if you want to spend almost 10 hours and a whole day watching comic book movies right here in Cleveland - here is your chance! Dinner included!