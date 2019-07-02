Here's Which Roads And Sidewalks Will Be Closed For The All-Star Game

The 2019 MLB All-Star Game is almost here, and with it comes a ton of road closures in downtown Cleveland.

The construction of Play Ball Park on the Malls near the convention center in the heart of downtown is causing the majority of the congestion, with barriers on Lakeside Avenue and St. Clair Avenue.

Malls A, B, and C are all being used for either Play Ball Park or the All-Star concerts with Twenty One Pilots on Friday and The Killers on Saturday.

There will be a lot of changing detours on East 9th Street, especially on the day of the All-Star Parade on Monday, July 8th.

To get from E. 9th Street to Ontario Street, you can drive north on East 9th Street to Route 2 West and exit Route 2 at West 3rd Street.

So, expect to add at least 30 minutes to any travel time if you've got to come or go from downtown.

Here are the main things you need to know if you will be travelling or commuting in downtown Cleveland after the 4th of July through the MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday, July 9th.