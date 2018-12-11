Who Else Would Make A Good 'A Star Is Born' Remake
The news about J-Lo and Will Smith got us thinking...
Did you see the news about Jennifer Lopez and Will Smith? J-Lo said in a recent interview that her and the actor 'almost' made the re-make before the Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga version.
Lopez and Smith would've definitely shined on screen, but it would've been way different than the Cooper and Gaga version.
Here are our other thoughts on potential dream duos.
Pop 'A Star Is Born'
Troye Sivan and Selena Gomez
Singer-Songwriter 'A Star Is Born'
Ed Sheeran and Zendaya
Country 'A Star Is Born'
Luke Bryan and Maren Morris
Rock 'A Star Is Born'
Dave Grohl and Alice Merton
Rap/Hip-Hop 'A Star Is Born'
Eminem and Cardi B
Broadway 'A Star Is Born'
Lin Manuel-Miranda and Katherine McPhee
Comedy 'A Star Is Born'
Dave Chappelle and Iliza Shlesinger
Now you tell us - who would you want to see on the big screen in the roles of Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga if they were to re-make the movie again?