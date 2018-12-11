Who Else Would Make A Good 'A Star Is Born' Remake

Did you see the news about Jennifer Lopez and Will Smith? J-Lo said in a recent interview that her and the actor 'almost' made the re-make before the Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga version.

RELATED: Movie Review: A Star Is Born Is A Perfect Gem

Lopez and Smith would've definitely shined on screen, but it would've been way different than the Cooper and Gaga version.

Here are our other thoughts on potential dream duos.

Pop 'A Star Is Born'

Troye Sivan and Selena Gomez

Singer-Songwriter 'A Star Is Born'

Ed Sheeran and Zendaya

Country 'A Star Is Born'

Luke Bryan and Maren Morris

Rock 'A Star Is Born'

Dave Grohl and Alice Merton

Rap/Hip-Hop 'A Star Is Born'

Eminem and Cardi B

Broadway 'A Star Is Born'

Lin Manuel-Miranda and Katherine McPhee

Comedy 'A Star Is Born'

Dave Chappelle and Iliza Shlesinger

MOVIE REIVEW: A Star Is Born Is A Perfect Gem

Now you tell us - who would you want to see on the big screen in the roles of Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga if they were to re-make the movie again?