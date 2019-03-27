'Dumbo' Remake Pulls At The Heartstrings, Is The Perfect Family Movie

The original 1941 'Dumbo' was a masterpiece for the time, and Dumbo the flying elephant became an iconic animated movie for kids and adults alike for generations to follow.

Now in 2019, director Tim Burton has his take on the Disney classic with his live-action version that celebrates differences, teaches some valuable lessons, and makes reaching for your dreams an achievable feat for an hour and fifty-two minutes.

This new version of Dumbo succeeds in tugging at the heartstrings, and gives you a sense of therapy, because who doesn't like looking at a cute baby elephant? Seriously, Dumbo is the cutest. If you don't make that pouty "awww" face when the camera pans to his baby blue eyes, something is wrong with you.

However, my criticism of Dumbo is that the plot is a little thin and stretched out. Keep in mind, the original version was only 64 minutes long, so Burton had to take some creative liberties and create somewhat of a new storyline to make it a feature length film.

Some background on the story in the new live-action version.

Circus owner Max Medici (Danny DeVito) enlists former circus star Holt Farrier (Colin Farrell) and his children, Milly (Nico Parker) and Joe (Finley Hobbins), to care for Dumbo. Of course, as the story goes, baby Jumbo has ears that are entirely too big for him, and he quickly becomes the laughing stock of the circus.

But, Milly and Joe help discover that Dumbo can fly! With a little help from a feather of course ... and the circus makes an incredible comeback. With the success, owner of the amusement park 'Dreamland' V.A. Vandevere (Michael Keaton), recruits Dumbo. Medici goes along with it because he and his troupe need the money, desperately.

Dumbo has to overcome some of his fears to perform on a bigger stage, but with the help of Colette (Eva Green), he finds success.

The story continues but I'll save spoilers. Dreamland isn't as dreamy has its made out to be.

Walt Disney Studios

Dreamland is most definitely Tim Burton's signature stamp on Dumbo. The movie is set just after the first World War, and for the time, this amusement park literally has all the bells and whistles. The animation and CGI is really impressive and visually stunning. If you can dream it, achieve it.

And for not using a real-life pachyderm, Dumbo certainly looks as real as he can. As I said before, his cute baby blue eyes are just the sweetest things.

Dumbo is made fun of because of how he looks, with his oversized ears, but his ears ultimately become his greatest gift. The movie can teach some valuable lessons here. It doesn't matter if other people look at you differently or laugh at you because of the way you are. Just keep doing your thing and one day you can fly.

In Dumbo's case, he literally can fly right over people.

Walt Disney Studios

As for the thin plot line I was referring to earlier... there just seems to be not a lot of depth in the story Burton is trying to tell. There's the easy plot of mother (Mrs. Jumbo) separated from her son, but to bring the Vandervere angle into creates a villain we don't really need. The story is Dumbo's struggle. To add layers to it, I think, ultimately is just going to ignored by a majority of the younger audience.

There's only so much you can process in a kid's movie, and while I enjoyed Keaton's character, he was a little too mean, and didn't really strike a chord I thought he could have if the story was told a little bit better. That's not to distract from the story of Dumbo, which is just as strong as its ever been. All I'm saying is there was a point where I found a sequence in the Dreamland part of the story to be too much.

Overall, Dumbo strikes the right chords. If my girlfriend cried during the movie (she did), you probably will too.

Dumbo hits theaters this Friday, March 29th.

Ben at the Box Office Rating: 3.5 out of 5 Buckets Of Popcorn