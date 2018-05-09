Dunkin' Donuts Is Making A Special Royal Wedding Donut

With the big royal wedding only weeks away, the world is getting pretty excited about the upcoming nuptials.

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle say “I do” on Saturday, May 19th, the closest most of us will get is watching it on TV, but thanks to Dunkin’ Donuts, we can snack on a special sweet treat to mark the occasion.

Dunkin’ is releasing the “Royal Love” donut next week, which is a limited-edition heart-shaped treat filled with jelly and topped with chocolate icing and a strawberry drizzle.

And it’s only available from May 14th through May 20th at participating locations, but you could have one on hand for your early morning royal wedding viewing party.