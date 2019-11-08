Dunkin' Brings Back Peppermint Mocha, Adds Gingerbread S'Mores and White Winter Chocolate Flavors

November 8, 2019
Ben Fontana
Dunkin's classic Peppermint Mocha flavor is back!

Dunkin' is adding two flavors as well; the new Gingerbread S'mores, which is a combination of chocolate, marshmallow and gingerbread, and a White Winter Chocolate.

Those three flavors can be added in iced coffee, hot coffee, espresso drinks and frozen drinks. 

There's also a few new signature drinks:

  • Holiday Eggnog Signature Latte: eggnog and cinnamon,  whipped cream, caramel drizzle and cinnamon sugar.
  • Merry Mocha Mint Signature Latte: Peppermint Mocha flavor, whipped cream, mocha topping and hot chocolate powder.
  • Toasted Gingerbread Signature Latte: gingerbread, marshmallow and chocolate with whipped cream, caramel drizzle and cinnamon sugar.
  • Frosted White Chocolate Signature Latte: white chocolate, whipped cream, caramel drizzle and cinnamon sugar.

