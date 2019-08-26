The Breaking Bad Movie, El Camino, Is Coming To Netflix!

The Netflix Television Event El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, reunites fans with Jesse Pinkman (Emmy-winner Aaron Paul)! The movie will launch globally on Friday, October 11th.

Here's what Netflix says about the movie: In the wake of his dramatic escape from captivity, Jesse must come to terms with his past in order to forge some kind of future.

This gripping thriller is written and directed by Vince Gilligan, the creator of Breaking Bad.

Watch the trailer above!

The movie is produced by Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein, Charles Newirth, Diane Mercer and Aaron Paul, in association with Sony Pictures Television.