Your Vote Counts! Election Day In Northeast Ohio
Here is what you need to know and a link to sample ballots
November 4, 2019
Tuesday is Election Day across the country! Here in northeast Ohio, there are major races and issues at hand not only in Cuyahoga County and surrounding towns and cities, but also in Lake, Geauga, Summit, Medina and Lorain county.
Here’s a guide to help you vote.
- Know where to go. Locate your polling location at voterlookup.sos.state.oh.us.
- Poll hours are from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Bring your identification. Details about what specifically qualifies as an ID for voting can be found on the Secretary of State’s website here.
- Don’t freak out if you’re asked to cast a provisional ballot. They’re common enough. More info on that can be found here.
- Know who you’re voting for. The Ohio Secretary of State’s website has a tool in which you can see a sample ballot here.
Remember, your vote counts!