'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald' Is Potter Nerd Heaven

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald is a fun holiday movie made for fans of Harry Potter, with stunning visuals that anyone can enjoy.

While the film is the second in a line of five Fantastic Beasts movies that J.K. Rowling has already written, there were bound to be some loose ends, and lots of questions, so be prepared for that.

But self-contained, as the plot plays out in the sequel from the end of the first film when Gellert Grindelwald (Johnny Depp) is captured by MACUSA (Magical Congress of the United States of America), its mostly easy to follow from start to finish.

With a plethora of characters, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald has plenty going on. From learning new names, to new beasts, to enchantments and spells, there's enough for any wizard to enjoy.

Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) is back and not enough can be said about how great this character is. He's caring, and everything a wizard should be. Newt is selfless, and continually looking out for what is best for people he cares about, and the greater good of the magical world.

Though separated at first, Newt teams up once again with friends Jacob Kowalski (Dan Fogler), Tina Goldstein (Katherine Waterston), and Queenie Goldstein (Alison Sudol) to find Credence (Ezra Miller) and stop Grindelwald's plan.

Confused yet? As I said, this is a film for true Harry Potter nerds, and I have a feeling that was the intention of writer J.K. Rowling.

While the group explores Paris and runs into Newt's brother Theseus Scamander and fiance Leta Lestrange, there are plenty of Easter eggs scattered throughout the movie for fans to enjoy.

Without spoiling too much of what goes on, you'll enjoy the presence of some flashback scenes at Hogwarts, the appearance of alchemist Nicolas Flamel and a certain, very important rock, plus a young Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) and Professor Mcgonagall.

While Dumbledore does appear in this movie, his role is not prominent. With any sequel, there are going to be more questions than answers. Young Dumbledore will certainly have a big role in upcoming Fantastic Beasts movies. In this iteration of the series, the movies does a great job of setting the table and letting you know what side he'll be on in the fight to come.

If you plan on seeing this movie over your Thanksgiving break, you'll be happy to hear there's plenty of humor for your break from reality. Along with the always funny Jacob Kowalski, no clever one-liner is missed from those with magic as well.

A special shut out goes to the actual Fantastic Beasts in the movie, who do play quite a pivotal role in the plot. Tell me you're not smiling when you read the names of these Beasts.

Niffler! Pickett the Bowtruckle! Augurey! Zouwu!

Come on. Plus, they're ridiculously cute, gentle, and lovable. What's not to like?

The visual effects in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald should be up for some awards. With all the magic going on, the colors and CGI on the screen are brilliant. It all just looks so ... real. Which, I mean, it's magic!

The sets, including the Père Lachaise Cemetery in Paris where a pivotal scene happens in the Lestrange Tomb, are phenomenal as well. Certain movies you can take time to appreciate how much work went in behind the scenes, and Fantastic Beasts is one of them.

With all the action going on, on the screen, you're going to want to see this in the biggest theater possible. It's truly THAT special audibly and visually.

No spoilers, but there's a very important piece of information in the last five minutes of Fantastic Beasts that I did NOT see coming.

Twist ending? You could call it that. Either way, you'll be talking about it on the whole ride home.

Ben at the Box Office Rating: 4.5 out of 5 Buckets Of Popcorn