National Wear Red Day Is February 7th!

February is Heart Month, and Friday, February 7th is the annual National Wear Red Day to raise awareness about heart disease.

We encourage you to help us raise awareness not only by wearing red, but by consulting with a physician expert on heart health basics to educate yourself and others on the importance of wearing red.

Did you know?

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the U.S. and in Ohio.

1 in 3 deaths are due to heart disease.

Mortality rates have dropped more than 50 percent in the last 30 years thanks to research, medical developments and education.

Up to 80% of cardiac events can be prevented by making healthy lifestyle choices.

We hope to see you wearing red with us to raise awareness for the American Heart Association's cause.