First Look At The New Queen And Freddie Mercury Biopic "Bohemian Rhapsody"

We couldn't be more excited for the first teaser trailer for the Queen movie "Bohemian Rhapsody," the Freddie Mercury/Queen biopic coming in November.

Video of Bohemian Rhapsody | Teaser Trailer [HD] | 20th Century FOX

Heres' the description from 20th Century FOX on the what the movie is going to be all about.

Bohemian Rhapsody is a foot-stomping celebration of Queen, their music and their extraordinary lead singer Freddie Mercury, who defied stereotypes and shattered convention to become one of the most beloved entertainers on the planet. The film traces the meteoric rise of the band through their iconic songs and revolutionary sound, their near-implosion as Mercury's lifestyle spirals out of control, and their triumphant reunion on the eve of Live Aid, where Mercury, facing a life-threatening illness, leads the band in one of the greatest performances in the history of rock music. In the process, cementing the legacy of a band that were always more like a family, and who continue to inspire outsiders, dreamers and music lovers to this day. ​

The movie stars Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury and comes out in theaters on November 2nd. We can't wait!