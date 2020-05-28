4th of July 'Light Up The Lake' Fireworks Postponed To September

The Downtown Cleveland Alliance has announced that the city's annual 4th of July fireworks show on Lake Erie has been postponed to September 19th this year.

The 'Light Up the Lake' show is being moved to later in ther year to safely ensure the best practices for mass gatherings in accordance with the current guidance from the Ohio State Department of Health.

The announcement comes in conjunction with the city's guidelines to avoid mass gatherings, as well, due to an abundance of caution surrounding the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

“After weeks of researching ways to go forward with the fireworks as planned, we decided that the most prudent and safe way to celebrate was to reschedule Light Up the Lake for a later date,” Joe Marinucci, president and CEO of Downtown Cleveland Alliance, said. “We look forward to celebrating together in the fall with the many families who traditionally visit Downtown Cleveland for this annual event.”

You can visit DowntownCleveland.com for the most up-to-date information on more events around the city.