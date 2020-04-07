Fox 8 Answers 'What Day Is It?'

Fox 8 News right here in Cleveland ran a very important segment on Monday, that gave us a smile, and served as an important reminder.

Today's installment of the hottest thing on local TV: "What Day Is It?" by @fox8news in Cleveland pic.twitter.com/YfOxbxn9q5 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) April 7, 2020

Thank you to Todd Meany for providing us with this PSA and keep us in check during Ohio's stay-at-home order during the spread of the coronavirus.

#StayConnected, Cleveland!