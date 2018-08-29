VersaSpa Will "Tan The Land" After Cleveland Browns 1st Win

A football game won’t be the only thing Cleveland wins when their Brownies win the first game of the season. VersaSpa, the global leader in spray tanning, will treat Cleveland to a free spray tan the day after the first win.

VersaSpa has partnered with local professional salons like Palm Beach Tan, TnT Tanning, and more to officially #TanTheLand. That’s right, the day after the first Brownies win of the regular season, fans are invited to enjoy a free spray tan at participating salons in the region.

Spray tanning has been perfected and is now considered the modern way to tan. It’s incredibly convenient – the process takes just four minutes to give skin a beautiful, natural, bronze glow. Even better, VersaSpa is non-comedogenic, gluten-free, paraben-free, cruelty-free, and will be FREE for Brownie football fans the day after the Cleveland-win!

How will TAN THE LAND work:

Brownies win their first game.

Go to www.TanTheLand.com & see a list of participating salons.

Find a salon near you – Hurry, first come, first served (Don’t wait).

Enjoy a free VersaSpa spray tan.

For more information about VersaSpa and Sunless, Inc., visit sunlessinc.com.