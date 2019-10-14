More Reasons To Come To Q104 Pink Party And Happiness Hour

You are going to want to join us tomorrow (October 15th) for the Q104 Pink Party & Happiness Hour driven by Metro Lexus!

We'll be at the Music Box Supper Club on the West Bank of the Flats from 5 to 8 pm! You can buy tickets here (they're only $10.40).

Enjoy intimate musical performances from incredible artists, nail polish refreshers from Trilogy Spa, pink-themed drinks and seltzers, and your chance to win 4 Cavs tickets with a stay at the Ritz along with a LEXUS ES for the weekend courtesy of Metro Lexus.

Worried about parking? IT'S FREE! It's all to help raise local funds for VeloSano 100% For The Cure.

We came up with a list of ten reasons to go here, but if that wasn't enough to sell you, here are four more reasons to go.

The first 50 women in the door get a free ticket to the I-X Christmas Connection

Dillard’s will have a roving fashion show featuring hot fall fashions

A Dillard's lingerie specialist will be there with sample bras, and if you try one on, Wacoal will donate $2 for each bra tried on that day and the money will go to Breast Cancer Awareness. If the woman PURCHASES that bra, they will donate ANOTHER $2 to breast cancer awareness.

Dillards Great Northern also has a silent auction going on and with the money raised, they will purchase bras for local women’s shelters!

Get yout tickets today.