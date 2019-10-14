More Reasons To Come To Q104 Pink Party And Happiness Hour
It's for an amazing cause!
You are going to want to join us tomorrow (October 15th) for the Q104 Pink Party & Happiness Hour driven by Metro Lexus!
We'll be at the Music Box Supper Club on the West Bank of the Flats from 5 to 8 pm! You can buy tickets here (they're only $10.40).
Enjoy intimate musical performances from incredible artists, nail polish refreshers from Trilogy Spa, pink-themed drinks and seltzers, and your chance to win 4 Cavs tickets with a stay at the Ritz along with a LEXUS ES for the weekend courtesy of Metro Lexus.
Worried about parking? IT'S FREE! It's all to help raise local funds for VeloSano 100% For The Cure.
We came up with a list of ten reasons to go here, but if that wasn't enough to sell you, here are four more reasons to go.
- The first 50 women in the door get a free ticket to the I-X Christmas Connection
- Dillard’s will have a roving fashion show featuring hot fall fashions
- A Dillard's lingerie specialist will be there with sample bras, and if you try one on, Wacoal will donate $2 for each bra tried on that day and the money will go to Breast Cancer Awareness. If the woman PURCHASES that bra, they will donate ANOTHER $2 to breast cancer awareness.
- Dillards Great Northern also has a silent auction going on and with the money raised, they will purchase bras for local women’s shelters!