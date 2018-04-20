Get A Free Cedar Point Season Pass For Kids Ages 3-5

Steel Vengeance is the world’s “tallest, fastest and longest” hyper-hybrid roller coaster ever because it’s the only hyper-hybrid roller coaster to exist.

One day at Cedar Point is not enough! A Season Pass pays for itself in just three visits!

You can purchase a Season Pass today with easy monthly installment payments - as low as 6 payments of $24!

And now, a special offer from Cedar Point for all of the Pre-K kids out there...

You can get a free Pre-K season pass for children ages three to five for a limited time, if you register online by May 28th.

Here are just some of the perks you will be able to have if you purchase a season pass today!

  • Ride with a  vengeance all season long with unlimited rides on Steel Vengeance
  • Unlimited visits to Cedar Point Shores Water Park
  • Enjoy unlimited HalloWeekends this Fall
  • Bring-a-Friend Discounts
  • Free Parking
  • Early Entry
  • Exclusive Ride Nights and events
  • Food & Merchandise Discounts
  • Admission into all Cedar Fair Parks
