Get A Free Cedar Point Season Pass For Kids Ages 3-5
If you register online before May 28th!
April 20, 2018
One day at Cedar Point is not enough! A Season Pass pays for itself in just three visits!
You can purchase a Season Pass today with easy monthly installment payments - as low as 6 payments of $24!
And now, a special offer from Cedar Point for all of the Pre-K kids out there...
You can get a free Pre-K season pass for children ages three to five for a limited time, if you register online by May 28th.
Here are just some of the perks you will be able to have if you purchase a season pass today!
- Ride with a vengeance all season long with unlimited rides on Steel Vengeance
- Unlimited visits to Cedar Point Shores Water Park
- Enjoy unlimited HalloWeekends this Fall
- Bring-a-Friend Discounts
- Free Parking
- Early Entry
- Exclusive Ride Nights and events
- Food & Merchandise Discounts
- Admission into all Cedar Fair Parks