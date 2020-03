This is a weird time to be alive, right? Yeah, Totally.

Get a little bit of Grog in your very own home!

Cleveland artist Jake Kelly has recreated our beloved and timely Grog Shop mural into a 18x24 signed & numbered poster.

Proceeds from the sales will benefit Grog Shop & B Side employees in this trying time.

Posters are for sale here: https://bit.ly/2U7ymVi