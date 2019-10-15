Get Jennie Garth & Tori Spelling Live: A Night To Remember Tickets For 60% Off

Jennie Garth & Tori Spelling Live: A Night to Remember is coming to MGM Northfield Park on on November 14 at 7:30 p.m.!

And now, you can go for 60% off. Yep, you read that right. It's all thanks to Groupon, which is offering the deal right now.

Jennie Garth and Tori Spelling are bringing the 90210 to zip codes across America for the ultimate girls night – an evening filled with memories and laughs at an event best described as an interactive, live talk show hosted by Jennie & Tori.

Get the Groupon here!