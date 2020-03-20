Harry Styles Performs 'Adore You' At NPR Tiny Desk Concert

We love this song!

March 20, 2020
Ben Fontana
Singer Harry Styles performs live on NBC’s TODAY show at Rockefeller Plaza in New York, NY, February 26, 2020. (Photo by Anthony Behar/Sipa USA)

(Photo by Anthony Behar/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cancellations, Closings, News & More
Entercom Cares
Features
Music

Everyone needs a smile, espeically on a Friday, and especially during coronavirus quarantine.

Recently, our Q104 on-air hosts told us how they pass the time with their favorite things, including TV Shows to binge, movies to watch, and more.

We asked our crew their favorite Q104 song, and most of them told us it was 'Adore You' by Harry Styles!

'Adore You' is a song that everyone can love. And who doesn't love a little intimate Harry? Enjoy.

Tags: 
Harry Styles
Adore You
NPR Tiny Desk