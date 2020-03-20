Harry Styles Performs 'Adore You' At NPR Tiny Desk Concert

Everyone needs a smile, espeically on a Friday, and especially during coronavirus quarantine.

Recently, our Q104 on-air hosts told us how they pass the time with their favorite things, including TV Shows to binge, movies to watch, and more.

We asked our crew their favorite Q104 song, and most of them told us it was 'Adore You' by Harry Styles!

'Adore You' is a song that everyone can love. And who doesn't love a little intimate Harry? Enjoy.