'Sharp Objects' On HBO Ending Where The Book Does, Meaning No Season 2!

According to reports coming out of last week's Television Critics' Association press tour, via The Washington Post, HBO's hit mini-series 'Sharp Objects' will not be returning for a second season.

This means the dark-crime TV show starring Amy Adams will end after its eight episode run, making it more of a "limited series," if you are one of those people already looking forward to Emmy nominations for next year!

Based on Gillian Flynn's best-selling 2006 novel of the same name, if you've seen 'Sharp Objects,' you know how emotionally dark and intense both Adams' character of Camille Preaker is.

''Unlike 'Big Little Lies' where all of the stars wanted to come back, 'Sharp Objects,' it's a very dark character, very dark material. Amy doesn't want to live in this character again and I can't blame her, it's a lot to take on for an actress,'' HBO president of programming Casey Bloys said.

''So no plans for a second season. We are very happy with this living as a limited series.''

We're already four episodes in, and things are just starting to get good.

If you have not started 'Sharp Objects' and have HBO, you should give it a shot! The plot is based around a journalist from St. Louis, Camille Preaker, who returns to her small rural Missouri town to investigate mysterious murders of young girls. There's a good deal of both crime and family drama in the show, and the way they tell the story is extraordinary.