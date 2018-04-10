Here's Why Tax Day Is On April 17th This Year

If you wait until the last minute to file your taxes, you are in luck this year. Two extra days await!

Every year, Tax Day usually falls on April 15, which is the tax filing deadline.

But this year, Tax Day is Tuesday, April 17.

In 2018, April 15th falls on a Sunday, so when that happens, that means the default filing day is usually the following Monday after a weekend.

The catch this year is that Monday, April 16 is Emancipation Day! Empancipation Day is a legal holiday in the District of Columbia.

Even with the D.C. holiday, the IRS will still be open if you need some filing help.

Obviously, there is still a rule in place to file for a six-month extension if needed, as is the rule every year.