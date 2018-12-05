HomeGoods To Open In Strongsville In 2020

HomeGoods is coming to a location in the suburbs near you!

Construction on the retail store will begin next year and is scheduled to open in Royalton Collection, a proposed office-retail development on Ohio 82, across from SouthPark Mall.

Don't know what HomeGoods is? Think Bed Bath & Beyond, but cheaper! They sell everything from kitchen and gourmet cookware, to accent furniture, lights, wall art, bedding, bathroom items, and more.

So after you're done shopping at SouthPark, you can hop right across the street and go to HomeGoods!

One company, Foundation Software Inc., has also said they'll move into Royalton Collection, the space still in development. Plus, the Panera Bread located down the street (right when you get off of 71), is going to move into Royal Collection within the next year or so, as well/

