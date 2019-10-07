The Russo Brothers Need Extras For "Cherry," Being Filmed In Cleveland

October 7, 2019
Ben Fontana
The Russo Brothers are filming 'Cherry' in Cleveland they need four to six men or women between the ages of 18-35 with experience as a member of an honor guard team. 

It'll pay $10 per hour with an 8-hour minimum pay per day guaranteed. Shooting will be this month or in the beginning of November. 

Those interested should email  angela@angelaboehmcasting.com with “Honor (or Color) Guard” in the email's subject line. 

Include the following in the email: 

  • your name
  • phone number
  • residing location
  • two to three current photos including a headshot and full-body shot
  • list your honor guard experience
  • The agency also says to include video with a downloadable link from an honor guard ceremony or depicting your honor guard skills, if possible.
