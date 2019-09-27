LIST: Hottest Halloween Costumes for 2019
Take a look at what's coming to trick and treat
September 27, 2019
Here are the hottest Halloween costumes for the year:
- Fortnite and Borderlands: Popular costumes include Fortnite’s Merry Marauder, Drift and Tomato Head, as well as a Boderland collection, Assassin's Creed, Minecraft, Overwatch and Halo
- Stranger Things: Netflix’s popular spooky series will inspire costumes like Eleven, Steve, Hopper and more.
- Baby Shark Doo Doo!: The popularity of Baby Shark is bound to inspire lots of costumes, along with Mommy, Daddy, Grandma and Grandpa Sharks too.
- Pop culture favorites: “The Office’s” Dwight, characters from “Cobra Kai” and more are a hit.
- Anime Heroes: Costumes from “Bleach,” “Baruto,” “Naruto,” “My Hero Academia” and “Dragon Ball Z” will be big hits this year
- Halloween Horror classics: Some costumes never go out of style, including Mike Myers, Chucky and more.