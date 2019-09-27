LIST: Hottest Halloween Costumes for 2019

Take a look at what's coming to trick and treat

September 27, 2019
Ben Fontana
the hottest, trendiest, and most popular halloweeen costumes of 2019
Categories: 
Fall
Features

Here are the hottest Halloween costumes for the year: 

  • Fortnite and Borderlands: Popular costumes include Fortnite’s Merry Marauder, Drift and Tomato Head, as well as a Boderland collection, Assassin's Creed, Minecraft, Overwatch and Halo
  • Stranger Things: Netflix’s popular spooky series will inspire costumes like Eleven, Steve, Hopper and more.
  • Baby Shark Doo Doo!: The popularity of Baby Shark is bound to inspire lots of costumes, along with Mommy, Daddy, Grandma and Grandpa Sharks too.
  • Pop culture favorites: “The Office’s” Dwight, characters from “Cobra Kai” and more are a hit.
  • Anime Heroes: Costumes from “Bleach,” “Baruto,” “Naruto,” “My Hero Academia” and “Dragon Ball Z” will be big hits this year
  • Halloween Horror classics: Some costumes never go out of style, including Mike Myers, Chucky and more.
Tags: 
halloween 2019
costumes
spooky