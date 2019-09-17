Bride Guide: How To Get The Most Out Of Q104's Veils And Tails Bridal Fair

We're hosting our annual Veils & Tails Bridal Fair on Wednesday, September 25th at 5 pm at Red Space and boy do we have a big day planned for you!

Between all the food, fashion, photographers, flowers, music, spas... deep breath... you're going to get a LOT of your wedding planning done.

Here's how to get the most out of this large event.

Bring a notebook and pen. Yeah, you're gonna want to take notes. Lots and lots of notes. Trade your purse for a backpack. You're going to want two hands. Make sure your phone is fully charged. Between taking pictures and saving contact information, your phone will be getting a ton of use. Come hungry. There are going to be SO many food samples that you're basically going to get a full meal. Come thirsty. No wedding event would be complete without a boozy factor. Invite only your VIPs. You know how hard traveling in a large group can be plus you don't want to have to hear the opinions of each and every person in your life. This is YOUR day. Bring perhaps your mom, your mother-in-law and/or your maid of honor. Of course you're encouraged to bring your fiance so you can make decisions together. Bring lots of address labels. Each table and booth at the Q104 Bridal Fair will have a raffle and your address labels will save you lots of time (and your hand won't hurt afterwards). Be camera ready. Trust me. Jot down a list of questions. This way you'll be ready to chat with the vendors! Create a must-do list ahead of time. You might be overwhelmed by the amount of vendors at the Q104 Bridal Fair, so this will help you stay on track. Be somewhat familiar with your budget. It won't hurt to have this information ready. Bring any other wedding planning material you have. Calendars, planners, binders, folders. Like I said, you're going to want two hands.

