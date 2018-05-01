How To Party On Kentucky Derby Day In Cleveland
From drinks to fancy to hats and more, we've got you covered
Have a Mint Julep
The mint julep is the iconic drink/cocktail of the Kentucky Derby. If you are throwing a party or even are out at a restaurant, bar, casino, or track for the occasion, you are going to want to have one of these. Here's a recipe, and another, and another.
Make your own fancy hat
You've GOT to wear a fancy hat if you're going to watch the Kentucky Derby. You'd feel out of place NOT doing so. With that in mind, why pay for something expensive or designer when you can make your own? Pinstrest is where it's at.
Wear You Derby best
If you really want to get into the spirit of the Kentucky Derby, you've got to dress the part too, and not just the hat. For women, your best pastel colors are a necessity, and a clean dress is essential. Click here for a fashion guide. For guys, make it clean, and defnitiely go for the seersucker suit if you've got it. No hat necessary.
Pick a winner from the field
The early favorite to win this year is Justify, but we usually try to guess a winner based solely off the names of the horses, so here's the field for 2018. There are a lot of cool names this year!
1 Firenze Fire— Kentucky Derby (@KentuckyDerby) May 1, 2018
2 Free Drop Billy
3 Promises Fulfilled
4 Flameaway
5 Audible
6 Good Magic
7 Justify
8 Lone Sailor
9 Hofburg
10 My Boy Jack
11 Bolt d’Oro
12 Enticed
13 Bravazo
14 Mendelssohn
15 Instilled Regard
16 Magnum Moon
17 Solomini
18 Vino Rosso
19 Noble Indy
20 Combatant pic.twitter.com/nqvKNRypwe
Watch the Derby in Cleveland
Maybe you don't want to stay in, and instead watch the Derby somewhere in Cleveland. Most bars will have it on. A quick Facebook event search for Derby watch parties in Cleveland returns plenty of results.
Impress your friends with Derby knowledge
Want to sound like the smartest person at the party? Scan this list from The Derby itself and pick out a few facts that will impress your party guests.