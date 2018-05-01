How To Party On Kentucky Derby Day In Cleveland

Have a Mint Julep

The mint julep is the iconic drink/cocktail of the Kentucky Derby. If you are throwing a party or even are out at a restaurant, bar, casino, or track for the occasion, you are going to want to have one of these. Here's a recipe, and another, and another.

Make your own fancy hat

You've GOT to wear a fancy hat if you're going to watch the Kentucky Derby. You'd feel out of place NOT doing so. With that in mind, why pay for something expensive or designer when you can make your own? Pinstrest is where it's at.

Wear You Derby best

If you really want to get into the spirit of the Kentucky Derby, you've got to dress the part too, and not just the hat. For women, your best pastel colors are a necessity, and a clean dress is essential. Click here for a fashion guide. For guys, make it clean, and defnitiely go for the seersucker suit if you've got it. No hat necessary.

Pick a winner from the field

The early favorite to win this year is Justify, but we usually try to guess a winner based solely off the names of the horses, so here's the field for 2018. There are a lot of cool names this year!

1 Firenze Fire

2 Free Drop Billy

3 Promises Fulfilled

4 Flameaway

5 Audible

6 Good Magic

7 Justify

8 Lone Sailor

9 Hofburg

10 My Boy Jack

11 Bolt d’Oro

12 Enticed

13 Bravazo

14 Mendelssohn

15 Instilled Regard

16 Magnum Moon

17 Solomini

18 Vino Rosso

19 Noble Indy

20 Combatant pic.twitter.com/nqvKNRypwe — Kentucky Derby (@KentuckyDerby) May 1, 2018

Watch the Derby in Cleveland

Maybe you don't want to stay in, and instead watch the Derby somewhere in Cleveland. Most bars will have it on. A quick Facebook event search for Derby watch parties in Cleveland returns plenty of results.

Impress your friends with Derby knowledge

Want to sound like the smartest person at the party? Scan this list from The Derby itself and pick out a few facts that will impress your party guests.