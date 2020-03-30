Presenting 'How-To' Week From Our On-Air Hosts!

Some helpful tips while you pass the time in quarantine

March 30, 2020
Ben Fontana
How To Week From Q104 in Cleveland for tips while at home
#StayConnected: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cancellations, Closings, News & More
Our jocks here at Q104 are sharing their go-to quarantine items, Q-Tips, and more while working remotely to flatten the curve.

We know things can get boring while in quarantine! So here's some tips from our on-air hosts during this time of social distancing.

Remember, the station that Plays The Hits (that's us!) is available everywhere on RADIO.COM! If you're are home, just tell your smart speaker to "Play Q104"!

Jeremiah: How-To Cook Burnt Ends

Morgan: How-To Put Away Laundry (Coming Tuesday)

Jack: How-To Watch Your Hands (Coming Wednesday)

We'll be updating this page throughout the week with more tips from our hosts!

Coronavirus
quarantine
at home
stay at home

