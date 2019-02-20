'How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World' Has Something For Everybody

Coming in with a fair amount of hype and a lot to live up to based on the success of the first two films of the trilogy, How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World is a fulfilling end to the franchise.

The movie has something for every person in the theater, whether its simple slapstick humor, the teenage humor of Tuffnut and Ruffnut, or the everlasting love story of Hiccup and Astrid, How To Train Your Dragon tells an important tale about letting go.

Hiccup (Jay Baruchel) is now chief of Berk, and he and Astrid (America Ferrera) have created a dragon utopia that is more or less ... chaotic. The playful, inquisitive, and intelligent dragon Toothless must step up to become the alpha, but a Night Fury can only do so much with a missing left tail fin.

The sudden appearance of a female Light Fury coincides with the darkest threat their village has ever faced when Grimmel (F. Murray Abraham), a dragon hunter, forces them to leave the city.

To find safety and fight, Hiccup and Toothless have to journey to a hidden world thought only to exist in myth.

With a love blossoming between Toothless and the Light Fury, and Hiccup starting to realize his true destiny, each of the characters finds their true path.

How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World is the perfect film for kids and families and young couples and old couples.

If you love cute things (puppies, horses ... dragons?) and have any kind of a sense of humor, you'll leave the theater smiling and, dare I say it, fulfilled, after watching this movie.

The conclusion of the film could be a tear-jerker, too. So you've been warned.

One thing I didn't appreciate until I left the theater was the gorgeous and colorful visuals that How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World had to offer. DreamWorks really knocked it out of the park and went all out for this one.

The scenes of the Dragon Squad and city of Berk flying, plus the vastness of the "Hidden World" were truly captured with a stunning beauty that will be well worth the price of admission.

For a younger audience, it may not be as appreciated, but clearly the importance of Stoick the Vast as a father is significant in Hiccup's maturation throughout the How To Train Your Dragon series, and especially in this third installment.

Hiccup learns to love through his adventures, experiences, and with the help of Toothless. Even though at times it may seem as if Vikings are running things, dragons rule the world, and at the end of the day its the dragons who open Hiccup's eyes.

Endearing and heartfelt, Hidden World is simple and satisfying with a lesson for all

The all-star cast also includes Cate Blanchett, Gerard Butler, Jonah Hill, Craig Ferguson, and Kit Harrington.

How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World opens in theaters Friday, February 22nd.

Ben at the Box Office rating: 4 out of 5 buckets of popcorn