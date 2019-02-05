'Aquaman' Star Jason Momoa Added To Wizard World Cleveland

CLEVELAND – Jason Momoa, who rocketed to superstardom in Justice League (2017) and Aquaman (in theaters now), will attend Wizard World Cleveland on Saturday, March 9, at the Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland. Momoa will greet fans, sign autographs and pose for photo ops.

Momoa had significant roles in the popular series "Baywatch" and "Stargate: Atlantas" before a turn as "Khal Drago" on the acclaimed "Game of Thrones" was followed by his first appearance as "Aquaman" in Batman vs. Superman Dawn of Justice in 2016. That led to a larger role as the undersea superhero in Justice League and star billing in the current hit release.



Momoa's other credits include the title role in both Conan the Barbarian (2011) and Braven (2018) and opposite Bruce Willis and John Goodman in last year's Once Upon a Time in Venice.



Momoa joins Tom Welling and Michael Rosenbaum, who starred as the Man of Steel and his criminal nemesis alongside John Glover (“Lionel Luthor”) in the long-running series “Smallville,” Sean Astin (The Lord of the Rings, “Stranger Things 2”), Chad Michael Murray (“One Tree Hill,” “Agent Carter”), Matt Ryan (“Constantine,” “Legends of Tomorrow”), the “Charmed” trio of Holly Marie Combs, Brian Krause and Drew Fuller, Butch Patrick (“The Munsters”) and Thomas Ian Nicholas (Rookie of the Year, American Pie) and more, as well as an outstanding array of programming, live entertainment, cosplay contests, gaming and more at the fifth annual Wizard World Cleveland, March 8-10.



Wizard World events bring together thousands of fans of all ages to celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. The third event scheduled on the 2019 Wizard World calendar, Cleveland show hours are Friday, March 8, 4-9 p.m.; Saturday, March 9, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, March 10, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Kids 10 and under are admitted free with paid adult.



Wizard World Cleveland is also the place for cosplay, with fans young and old showing off their best costumes throughout the event. Fans dressed as every imaginable character – and some never before dreamed – will roam the convention floor and participate in the famed Wizard World Costume Contest on Saturday evening.



