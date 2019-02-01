Jess Glynne In The Q Lounge: Why Her Song 'Thursday' Is So Important

Internationally acclaimed recording artist Jess Glynne was gracious enough to spend some time with us on Thursday at our first Q Lounge of 2019!

She sang us three songs, including her huge hit 'Rather Be,' plus two songs off her new album '123' and 'Thursday.'

Her song 'Thursday' is particularly important to her, telling Q104's Amanda Casey that "we're all the same, and you're not alone in whatever it is you're going through," calling her writing the song "a bit of self-therapy."

Additionally, Jess told us about her loyal fans and how they inspire her to continue to write and perform the amazing songs she puts out!

You're also not going to want to miss who Jess Glynne loves to follow on Instagram!

We know Jess has worked with Clean Bandit, Rudimental, and Macklemore, which are some pretty big acts. But if she had a dream collaboration, she told us two names that don't surprise us one bit. Make it happen, Mr. Williams!

The best story of Thursday afternoon came when a fan asked what made Jess want to get into music in the first place, and when she discovered that music was her calling.

We look forward to hearing a lot more of Jess Glynne in the future!