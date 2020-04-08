John K Will Be On Our Instagram LIVE On Friday At Noon
Follow @Q104Cleveland for a live performance!
April 8, 2020
Looking something cool to do in quarantine?
John K, the artist behind hit single 'If We Never Met,' will be live with us for an exclusive Q Lounge on Instagram Friday at noon
Our virutal Q Lounge will be hosted by Jeremiah, and John K will perform some live music for us plus answer some questions and help kick off your weekend!
Follow us on Instagram @Q104cleveland.
Then tune in Friday at 12 pm for free live music with John K, courtesy of Epic Records!