John Mayer Goes Full 80s Vibe On His Latest Hit 'New Light'

We're calling it now, John Mayer is back and has redeemed himself with his latest effort, 'New Light.'

Video of John Mayer - New Light

Released independent of his record label, and produced by hip-hop's No I.D. (Jay-Z's 4:44 album, Kanye West's Heartless), 'New Light' branches off into new territory for Mayer, while also feeling completely like the Mayer of old. It's nostalgic.

Mayer's first release since 2017's The Search For Everything, the guitarist croons about "pushing 40 in the friend zone" while "taking a drive up to Malibu / I just want to sit and look at you, look at you."

The best part of the song is the breakdown about two-thirds of the way through.

Tell me you're not dancing right now.

For a bigger breakdown on the song, watch his interview with Zane Loew on Beats 1 from Thursday.

Video of John Mayer: Livestream Interview | Beats 1 | Apple Music

"What do I with all this love that's running through my veins for you," John?